Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 166,229 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Annex Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 166,229 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Rollins by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 79,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 171,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,498,000 after purchasing an additional 25,709 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 3,780.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 73,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 71,858 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 81,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rollins by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.79. 1,512,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,366. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $50.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.70.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a net margin of 14.23% and a return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

ROL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.60.

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,271.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 3,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $158,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,310,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,017 shares of company stock worth $948,707. 4.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

