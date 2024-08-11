Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 401 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,611,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,092,891,000 after buying an additional 438,356 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter valued at $118,345,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 365,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $258.15. The stock had a trading volume of 625,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,854. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $265.32 and its 200 day moving average is $273.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $242.81 and a twelve month high of $317.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. TD Cowen cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.07.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ROK

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total transaction of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 297 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.38, for a total transaction of $76,144.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,944.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $572,750 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.