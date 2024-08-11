Annex Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,537 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,258 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,722,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Associated Banc by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,050,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,133,000 after buying an additional 1,224,216 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Associated Banc by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,181,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,652,000 after buying an additional 728,555 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Associated Banc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,057,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,835,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,776,000 after buying an additional 229,552 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ASB traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,430. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.13. Associated Banc-Corp has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.95.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Associated Banc had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $321.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Associated Banc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Insider Activity at Associated Banc

In related news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 23,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $546,564.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 128,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company offers lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending and equipment finance, loan syndications products, residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, auto finance and business loans, and business lines of credit.

