Apollo Currency (APL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $2.96 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.96 million and $2.32 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00035501 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00012104 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008548 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001530 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004542 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

