Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 7.5 %

Shares of APTO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.51. 39,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,188. The company has a market cap of $9.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.27. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.72 and its 200 day moving average is $1.25.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. Analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptose Biosciences Company Profile

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

