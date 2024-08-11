Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on APTO. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Aptose Biosciences from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.83.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on APTO
Aptose Biosciences Stock Down 7.5 %
Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.15. Analysts anticipate that Aptose Biosciences will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences stock. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc owned about 0.16% of Aptose Biosciences at the end of the most recent reporting period. 26.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aptose Biosciences Company Profile
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aptose Biosciences
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Aptose Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptose Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.