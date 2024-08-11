Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 45.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Apyx Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APYX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 96,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,656. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.94.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). It offers Helium Plasma Generator for delivery of RF energy and helium plasma to cut, coagulate, and ablate soft tissue during open and minimally invasive surgical procedures.

