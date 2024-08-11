Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 45.20% and a negative return on equity of 76.16%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Apyx Medical updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.
Apyx Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:APYX traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 96,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,656. Apyx Medical has a 1-year low of $0.97 and a 1-year high of $5.20. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 4.94.
Apyx Medical Company Profile
