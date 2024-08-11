Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arbutus Biopharma from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Arbutus Biopharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABUS traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $3.65. 1,142,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,888. Arbutus Biopharma has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.01.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 68.02% and a negative net margin of 766.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Arbutus Biopharma by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Arbutus Biopharma by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 41,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of imdusiran (AB-729), a proprietary subcutaneously-delivered RNAi therapeutic product candidate that suppresses all HBV antigens, including HBsAg expression.

