Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) Upgraded at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Arcosa from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

ACA stock opened at $81.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Arcosa has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $95.50.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.40%. The business had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcosa will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arcosa

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,643,530.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Antonio Carrillo purchased 12,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.05 per share, with a total value of $994,856.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,334,863.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 10,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $973,858.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,643,530.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 126,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 20,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the fourth quarter valued at $45,468,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arcosa in the first quarter valued at $754,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 1st quarter worth $5,242,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 1st quarter worth about $1,226,000. 90.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

