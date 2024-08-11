Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 92.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCUS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.11.

Shares of RCUS traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.61. 827,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 513,982. Arcus Biosciences has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average of $16.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 0.90.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.02). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 97.47% and a negative return on equity of 40.98%. The firm had revenue of $39.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,459,000 after purchasing an additional 110,528 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,594,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,459,000 after buying an additional 158,094 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,613,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 744,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 59,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 472,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,019,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

