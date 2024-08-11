Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its price target cut by Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arhaus from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arhaus currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARHS traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $12.66. 2,463,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,945. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.09. Arhaus has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $19.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $309.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Arhaus will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares in the company, valued at $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Lisa Chi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $28,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,544.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $104,070.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,960 shares of company stock worth $2,978,281 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARHS. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 647.1% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arhaus by 716,800.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

