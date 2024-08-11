Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Ashford Price Performance

Ashford stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. 209,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,184. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99. Ashford has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.13 million for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ashford Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ashford stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ashford Inc. ( NYSE:AINC Free Report ) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.25% of Ashford worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Further Reading

