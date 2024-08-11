Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Ashford stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. 209,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,184. The stock has a market cap of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99. Ashford has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $9.50.
Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $209.13 million for the quarter. Ashford had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 21.29%.
Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.
