ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,147.80.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASML. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ASML

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

ASML Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASML. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ASML during the fourth quarter valued at about $341,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 97.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $860.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $985.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $953.67. The stock has a market cap of $339.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. ASML had a net margin of 26.50% and a return on equity of 49.93%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ASML will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $1.8732 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $7.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Free Report

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.