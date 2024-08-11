Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) Issues Earnings Results

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRAGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. Atlanta Braves had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 18.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:BATRA traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $44.53. The stock had a trading volume of 20,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,965. Atlanta Braves has a 1 year low of $36.78 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Insider Activity

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $121,765 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA)

