Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $42.06. 396,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,393. Atlanta Braves has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -21.03.

Get Atlanta Braves alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $121,765. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.