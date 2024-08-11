Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Aug 11th, 2024

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRKGet Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $282.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

Atlanta Braves Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ BATRK traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $42.06. 396,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,393. Atlanta Braves has a fifty-two week low of $33.95 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.68. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a PE ratio of -21.03.

Insider Activity

In other Atlanta Braves news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $79,920.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,698. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $121,765. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More

Earnings History for Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRK)

Receive News & Ratings for Atlanta Braves Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlanta Braves and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.