Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 52,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 57,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,906,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.79. 1,613,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,618,715. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $51.43. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

