Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Invests $75,000 in MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 164,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in MFS Charter Income Trust by 58.5% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 22,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 8,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,062,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter.

MFS Charter Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.38. 57,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,940. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.29. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $5.63 and a 1-year high of $6.70.

MFS Charter Income Trust Cuts Dividend

About MFS Charter Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

