Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after buying an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $683,336,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,214,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,461,000 after purchasing an additional 358,945 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,418,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at $101,557,956.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total value of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 147,643 shares of company stock valued at $54,992,604. Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRWD shares. Guggenheim downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $388.00 to $302.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $348.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded up $0.38 on Friday, hitting $240.90. 5,938,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,446,563. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.63. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $58.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 454.53, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

