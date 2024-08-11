ATS (TSE:ATS) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ATS (TSE:ATS – Free Report) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$55.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$59.00.

ATS stock traded down C$0.97 on Friday, reaching C$37.43. 474,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,256. The stock has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.36. ATS has a twelve month low of C$37.15 and a twelve month high of C$61.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$46.60.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$694.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$689.19 million. ATS had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.39%. Equities analysts anticipate that ATS will post 2.0152792 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

