ATS (TSE:ATS) PT Lowered to C$60.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 60.30% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their price target on ATS from C$67.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Scotiabank reduced their target price on ATS from C$61.00 to C$54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on ATS from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on ATS from C$67.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ATS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$59.00.

ATS Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE:ATS traded down C$0.97 on Friday, hitting C$37.43. The company had a trading volume of 474,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,256. The company has a market cap of C$3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.36. ATS has a 52-week low of C$37.15 and a 52-week high of C$61.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.60.

ATS (TSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.53 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$694.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$689.19 million. ATS had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 13.80%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATS will post 2.0152792 EPS for the current year.

ATS Company Profile



ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

