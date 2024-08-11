Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Cap of $8.39 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Avalanche has a total market cap of $8.39 billion and approximately $8.30 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $21.24 or 0.00035299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Avalanche has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011718 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00008359 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 444,449,673 coins and its circulating supply is 395,103,303 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

