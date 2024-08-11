Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Price Target Increased to $5.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.45.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAH traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.71. The stock had a trading volume of 959,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,458. The company has a market capitalization of $906.11 million, a PE ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $5.10.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 9,243 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,571,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,000 after purchasing an additional 44,970 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

