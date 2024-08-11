Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.80-0.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25-5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.51 billion. Avnet also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.800-0.900 EPS.

Avnet Trading Down 0.8 %

AVT traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $52.95. 568,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,008. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. Avnet has a one year low of $42.67 and a one year high of $55.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avnet will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s payout ratio is 20.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Insider Activity

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,612,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares in the company, valued at $7,507,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,612,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,961.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,536,520. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

