AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday.
AXGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities increased their price target on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AxoGen by 534.6% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AxoGen by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in AxoGen by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
