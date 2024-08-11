B. Riley Increases NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) Price Target to $49.00

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Free Report) had its price target increased by B. Riley from $42.50 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded NNN REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas upgraded NNN REIT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE NNN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.18. 1,125,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,222,631. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NNN REIT has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $47.19.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). NNN REIT had a net margin of 47.39% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $216.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NNN REIT will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.42%.

In other NNN REIT news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $187,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 13,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in NNN REIT by 19.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC raised its position in NNN REIT by 100.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in NNN REIT by 451.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its position in shares of NNN REIT by 1,276.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

