B. Riley Lowers Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) Price Target to $8.50

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Free Report) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $9.50 to $8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Identiv from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Identiv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday.

INVE traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.07. 224,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,898. Identiv has a 12-month low of $3.05 and a 12-month high of $9.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $71.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.35.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). Identiv had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $22.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Identiv will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gary Kremen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.14 per share, for a total transaction of $103,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 265,498 shares in the company, valued at $1,099,161.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kirsten F. Newquist acquired 17,166 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.47 per share, with a total value of $76,732.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Kremen acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.14 per share, with a total value of $103,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 265,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,099,161.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 61,166 shares of company stock worth $260,522. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Identiv by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,431,000 after buying an additional 3,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Identiv by 4.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Identiv by 1.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 395,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 54.2% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 85,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Identiv during the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. 65.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

