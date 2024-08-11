Balancer (BAL) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.89 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Balancer has a total market cap of $111.48 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Balancer token can now be purchased for approximately $1.88 or 0.00003194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Balancer has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000022 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000095 BTC.
Balancer Profile
Balancer launched on June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 64,477,415 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,441,122 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Balancer is balancer.finance/blog-feed. Balancer’s official website is balancer.finance.
Buying and Selling Balancer
