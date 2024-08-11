Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Boosts Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 4,900.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $261,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 41 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMG traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.55. 11,569,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,392,227. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.05. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.37 and a 12-month high of $69.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

