Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Cuts Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,587,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 14,449 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of XBI traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.54. The company had a trading volume of 4,384,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,332,451. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $63.80 and a 52-week high of $103.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.11.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

