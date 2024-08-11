Baldwin Brothers LLC MA Has $117,000 Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA reduced its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $234,000. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 50,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,504,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $119,394,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $241.41. 890,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202,049. The company has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.50 and a 52 week high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total transaction of $468,005.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

