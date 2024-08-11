Bank of America Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) Price Target to $85.00

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Bank of America from $97.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Trex from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital downgraded Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered Trex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $115.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Trex in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trex currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of NYSE:TREX remained flat at $60.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,836,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919,435. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.68. Trex has a one year low of $53.59 and a one year high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trex will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trex news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total value of $1,494,396.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,311.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TREX. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Trex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Trex by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Trex by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Trex by 8.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Trex by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

