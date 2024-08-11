Bank of America Trims Toast (NYSE:TOST) Target Price to $26.00

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TOST has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

NYSE TOST traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.63. The company had a trading volume of 5,099,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,924,947. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -47.26 and a beta of 1.76. Toast has a twelve month low of $13.77 and a twelve month high of $27.90.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,999,942.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Aman Narang sold 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total value of $162,942.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,131,043 shares in the company, valued at $28,999,942.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 9,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $220,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,333,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 368,352 shares of company stock valued at $9,381,482. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,879,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toast by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,933,000 after purchasing an additional 68,875 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,659,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter worth about $269,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

