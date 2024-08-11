Barclays Increases Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $216.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $214.00 to $216.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an overweight rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $210.00.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded up $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,289,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $143.08 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.68 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $2.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,609,143 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,706,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,488 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 235.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,730,482 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $541,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,900 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $87,940,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,012,329 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $603,038,000 after buying an additional 415,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,510,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

