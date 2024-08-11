Barclays Lowers Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $194.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $202.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.78% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.83.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock traded down $4.39 on Friday, hitting $141.83. The company had a trading volume of 715,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,492. Advanced Drainage Systems has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.92.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 46.93% and a net margin of 17.74%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In related news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, insider D. Scott Barbour sold 85,938 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.10, for a total transaction of $14,961,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,994 shares in the company, valued at $8,007,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert M. Klein sold 3,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total value of $538,231.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,959,216.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 176,004 shares of company stock worth $30,547,285. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 319.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,472.7% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 133.3% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Featured Articles

