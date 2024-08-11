Barclays Lowers Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Price Target to $4.00

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) had its target price cut by Barclays from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DH. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.55.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

DH stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.89. 1,083,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,973. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. Definitive Healthcare has a 52-week low of $3.19 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 0.51% and a negative net margin of 78.16%. The company had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 599.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.