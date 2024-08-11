Barclays Trims Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Target Price to $40.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewell Personal Care currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.80.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $37.37. 316,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,944. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $41.50. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 0.88.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 32,900.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.