Barclays Upgrades Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY) to “Hold”

Barclays upgraded shares of Mondi (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Mondi Price Performance

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.27. Mondi has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $44.28.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.4533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper solutions in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, and Uncoated Fine Paper.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.