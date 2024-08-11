Barrick Gold (ABX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 12th. Analysts expect Barrick Gold to post earnings of C$0.36 per share for the quarter.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE ABX opened at C$23.91 on Friday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$26.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight Capital raised their price target on Barrick Gold from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$30.18.

Insider Activity at Barrick Gold

In other news, Director Andrew James Quinn sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.00, for a total value of C$828,000.00. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

