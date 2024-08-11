Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of ($4.97) Per Share

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Bienkowski now anticipates that the company will earn ($4.97) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.90). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($4.68) per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.95 and a one year high of $49.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -13.74 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a negative net margin of 37.33%. The company had revenue of $11.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 36,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

