Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Given “Underweight” Rating at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler restated their underweight rating on shares of Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $1.50.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Beauty Health from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.79.

Shares of SKIN traded down $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.12. 9,910,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,216,327. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $138.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.96. Beauty Health has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.25. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $81.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.56 million. Beauty Health had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Beauty Health will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Beauty Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health.

