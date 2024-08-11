Berkshire Bank Takes $209,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Berkshire Bank acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $174.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Melius assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.04.

GEV stock traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.11. 2,766,628 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,103,369. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.49. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $185.50.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

