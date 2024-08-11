Berry Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Berry has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berry to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.

Get Berry alerts:

Berry Price Performance

BRY stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.86 million, a PE ratio of 599.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Berry has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Berry Company Profile

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.38 million. Berry had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 0.41%. Berry’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Berry will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.