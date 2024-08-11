Berry Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.
Berry has increased its dividend by an average of 51.8% annually over the last three years. Berry has a dividend payout ratio of 65.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Berry to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.2%.
Berry Price Performance
BRY stock opened at $5.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.86 million, a PE ratio of 599.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.12. Berry has a 52-week low of $5.63 and a 52-week high of $8.94.
Berry Company Profile
Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.
