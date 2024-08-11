Beta Finance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.24 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. One Beta Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Beta Finance has a market cap of $7.49 million and $5.24 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beta Finance Token Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,000,000 tokens. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beta Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beta-finance.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beta Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beta Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beta Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

