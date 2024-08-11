Beyond (NYSE:BYON) & Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grove Collaborative and Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grove Collaborative 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beyond 0 4 3 0 2.43

Grove Collaborative presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.25%. Beyond has a consensus price target of $27.29, suggesting a potential upside of 183.64%. Given Beyond’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beyond is more favorable than Grove Collaborative.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Grove Collaborative has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.7, indicating that its share price is 270% more volatile than the S&P 500.

91.6% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. 13.1% of Grove Collaborative shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Beyond shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grove Collaborative -13.91% -228.87% -19.17% Beyond -22.03% -49.00% -27.92%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Grove Collaborative and Beyond’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grove Collaborative $241.26 million 0.21 -$43.23 million ($1.00) -1.34 Beyond $1.54 billion 0.29 -$307.84 million ($8.15) -1.18

Grove Collaborative has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond. Grove Collaborative is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Beyond, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Grove Collaborative

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It offers household, personal care, beauty, and other consumer products through retail channels, third parties, direct-to-consumer platform, and mobile applications, as well as online store. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand. The company provides its products and services through its e-commerce platform accessible through its mobile application, which includes bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; product sales to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a singular integration point that enables partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as access multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

