Biodexa Pharmaceuticals (LON:MTPH) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $18.00

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:MTPH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18 ($0.23) and traded as high as GBX 20 ($0.26). Biodexa Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 18 ($0.23), with a volume of 73,672 shares changing hands.
Biodexa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of £31.20 million, a PE ratio of -21.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52.
About Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
Midatech Pharma plc, a drug delivery technology company, focuses on the research and development of medicines in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company is developing MTX110, a direct delivery treatment for diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, medulloblastomas, and glioblastoma multiforme; MTX114, an immuno-suppressant for topical application in psoriasis; MTD211, a long-acting formulation of brexpiprazole for the treatment of schizophrenia and adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder; and MTD219, a long-acting formulation of tacrolimus used to lower the risk of organ transplant rejection.
