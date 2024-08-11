Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($3.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.92), Zacks reports.

Biohaven Stock Performance

NYSE:BHVN traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. The stock had a trading volume of 854,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,025. Biohaven has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $62.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Insider Transactions at Biohaven

In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, with a total value of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at $80,305,102.97. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Childs acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,028.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,339,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,458,561.47. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 28,500 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,345.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,283,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,305,102.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 84,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,613. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Biohaven

About Biohaven

(Get Free Report)

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.