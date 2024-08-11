BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Issues Earnings Results

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 43.56% and a negative return on equity of 1,782.73%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company had a trading volume of 504,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,149,534. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.71. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $6.70.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BIOLASE stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Free Report) by 1,068.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,248 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.43% of BIOLASE worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BIOL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Maxim Group lowered shares of BIOLASE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $0.40 price target on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Tuesday, May 14th.

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

