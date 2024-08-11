BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $731.94 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $731.94 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $58,938.56 or 0.96432728 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BITCOIN ADDITIONAL alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010935 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00007939 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007498 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00011902 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00054229 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 58,547.38868804 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.