Bitcoin Diamond Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,810.80 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 10th. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $13.34 million and $6,810.80 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for about $0.0715 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00068112 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00016708 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00008570 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

