BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.14 million. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 52.24% and a negative return on equity of 82.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. BlackSky Technology updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

BlackSky Technology Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BlackSky Technology stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. 493,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 586,062. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22. BlackSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $152.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of BlackSky Technology in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

