Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.50 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OBDC. Hovde Group raised their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blue Owl Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:OBDC traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,951,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,038,957. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.54.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $399.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 48.25% and a return on equity of 12.64%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blue Owl Capital

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OBDC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,810,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,726,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $56,354,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter worth $51,197,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $47,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.